D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 458.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 52,405 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HONE opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.79. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 21.96%. Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

