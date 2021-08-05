D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2,461.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $46,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,158.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $263.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

