D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Busey by 167.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth about $228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

First Busey stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

