D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 63,934 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,934 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 978,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 968,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ARGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

NYSE ARGO opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

