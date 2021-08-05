D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $16.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.38. 52,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

