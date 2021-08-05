DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Boise Cascade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.90. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 72.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

