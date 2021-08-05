DA Davidson Comments on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,167 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $249,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock worth $919,899 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

