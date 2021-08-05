DAEX (DAX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41,383.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $41,383.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00058889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00911988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00097008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042893 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

