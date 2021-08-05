Dame Clara Furse Acquires 75,000 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Stock

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Dame Clara Furse acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 116.92 ($1.53) on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.67. The stock has a market cap of £32.47 billion and a PE ratio of 389.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

