Dan Puckett Sells 2,500 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $440,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $473,875.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total transaction of $446,650.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $174.70 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $203.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,130.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

