Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129,317 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after purchasing an additional 566,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.75. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $307.10. The company has a market cap of $218.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,381 shares of company stock worth $17,691,223. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.