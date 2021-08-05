Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after buying an additional 151,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $192,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Shares of DRI opened at $146.40 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.91 and a fifty-two week high of $150.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

