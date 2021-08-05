Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 30,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 238,776 shares.The stock last traded at $7.98 and had previously closed at $7.97.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%.

Get Daseke alerts:

DSKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 32,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Daseke by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.98.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.