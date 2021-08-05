Dash (DASH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $164.05 or 0.00406341 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $274.87 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003078 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.43 or 0.01118191 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,267,590 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.