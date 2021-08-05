Dash Price Tops $161.52 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $161.52 or 0.00410071 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $277.12 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003105 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.14 or 0.01107295 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,266,344 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.