Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Earnings Results

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DDOG stock traded up $17.54 on Thursday, reaching $132.47. 11,633,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,611. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.84. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $135.38. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -946.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $627,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $15,455,790.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,809 shares of company stock worth $17,771,085 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.