Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $19.14 on Thursday, reaching $134.07. 499,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,986. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of -947.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.04. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.63.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $243,796.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,251.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,809 shares of company stock worth $17,771,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.