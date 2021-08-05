Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $246-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.05 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.63.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $19.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.97. The stock had a trading volume of 524,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of -947.58 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,771,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

