David Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $79,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, David Golub bought 4,143 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42.

On Monday, July 26th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $79,650.00.

On Monday, July 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $77,950.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub purchased 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub acquired 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

