Dawson James Initiates Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Equities researchers at Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the software maker’s stock. Dawson James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.00% from the stock’s current price.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $267.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.