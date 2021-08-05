Deeper Network (DPR) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $56.95 million and $3.00 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00048416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00102380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00145622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,099.90 or 1.00268351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.40 or 0.00861637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

