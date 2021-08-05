Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. United Bank raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,072,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,368,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $364.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,651. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $179.86 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.