Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DEX)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE DEX opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $69,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,823 shares of company stock valued at $228,202.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

