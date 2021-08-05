Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 150.89%.

NYSE DKL traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,989. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 3.00. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.26.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DKL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.