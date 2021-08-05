Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €185.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHER. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €159.87 ($188.09).

DHER stock opened at €130.10 ($153.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion and a PE ratio of -18.20. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

