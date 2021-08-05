Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNLI traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,816. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.88 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.45.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $528,536.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $942,499.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,805 shares of company stock worth $12,499,294. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

