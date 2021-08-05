Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.38

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 595383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DML shares. Cormark increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -47.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.96.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.0099644 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,912.88. Insiders sold a total of 606,100 shares of company stock valued at $924,061 in the last quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

