Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.80 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s current price.

DML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of DML traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.37. 481,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,257. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.71. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.93.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.0099644 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,947. In the last three months, insiders have sold 606,100 shares of company stock worth $924,061.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

