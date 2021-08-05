DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-$2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.75-2.90 EPS.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.50. 157,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,587. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.