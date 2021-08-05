DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.30 and last traded at $60.96. Approximately 15,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,501,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

