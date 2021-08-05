Dero (DERO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Dero has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $12.36 or 0.00030251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,872.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.57 or 0.06859239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.71 or 0.01340028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00351916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00128287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.20 or 0.00612136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00342769 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.10 or 0.00291386 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

