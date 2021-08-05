Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,766 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Citigroup by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,521,000 after buying an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $69.74. 911,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,755,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.