Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of Masco worth $19,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.49. 1,324,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,990. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.