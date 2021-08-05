Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $103,554,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after purchasing an additional 534,988 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,376,000 after purchasing an additional 306,336 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $152.53. 346,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,114. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

