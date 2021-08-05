Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 430 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of NorthWestern worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in NorthWestern by 18.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 28.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 7.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 17.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.90. 8,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,116. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.30.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

