Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 537 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of CNA Financial worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 29.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 155,150 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA Financial stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 124,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,455. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

