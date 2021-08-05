Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 550 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 783,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after buying an additional 70,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.24. The company had a trading volume of 870,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,632. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $232.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.24.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

