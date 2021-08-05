Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 355,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,977,000. eBay comprises approximately 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 908.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $67.28. 730,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,817. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

