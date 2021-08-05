Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SBGSY stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.