Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $108.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.29.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB opened at $97.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,278,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after acquiring an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.