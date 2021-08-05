Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.90 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LHA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €9.23 ($10.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.11.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.