Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €60.00 by Baader Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.49 ($73.52).

FRA DPW opened at €57.80 ($68.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €57.50. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

