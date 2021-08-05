dForce (DF) Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One dForce coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce has a market capitalization of $19.60 million and approximately $24.26 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00057921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.57 or 0.00898769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00098693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00042694 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

DF is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

