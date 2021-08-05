DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Holdings Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,580,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DHT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after purchasing an additional 511,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 238,683 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of DHT by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,978,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 13.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,203,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 268,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

NYSE:DHT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.49. 7,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,273. The stock has a market cap of $937.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.23. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.