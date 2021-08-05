Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Up 5.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares were up 5.2% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $80.84 and last traded at $80.71. Approximately 110,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,294,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

