Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.

DSX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $366.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSX shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

