DiaSorin S.p.A. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DSRLF. Berenberg Bank raised DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.63.

DSRLF opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.46. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.49. DiaSorin has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $232.00.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

