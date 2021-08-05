Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 123% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00425264 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000931 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

