DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $113.50 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00414925 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003073 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014188 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.13 or 0.01131132 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,428,689 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

