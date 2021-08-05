Digitex City (DGTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.45 or 0.00946634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00097268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043915 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.